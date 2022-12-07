Peach County head football coach Chad Campbell heads to Westfield

He will resume duties as of January 1, 2023.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Peach County High School head football Coach Chad Campbell is heading to Westfield School in Perry. The Westfield School made the announcement via email, saying Campbell will serve as the new Head Football Coach. He will resume duties as of January 1, 2023.

Campbell will replace Coach Rob Fitzpatrick who is stepping down from football to concentrate on duties as Westfield’s Head Baseball Coach.

“We greatly appreciate Coach Rob Fitzpatrick for his service and look forward to his continued efforts in our athletic program,” said William Carroll, Head of School. “We are excited to have Coach Campbell heading up our football program and know that his experience and success will be a great asset. We believe he will continue the excitement and energy that Coach Fitzpatrick brought to our football program, and we look forward to having Coach Campbell at Westfield.”

Campbell recently retired from Peach County High School where he served as Head Football Coach since 2007 and as a member of the school’s coaching staff since 1993. Under his leadership for the past 16 seasons, his teams earned an overall record of 168-38, winning a 2009 state championship and finishing as state runner up in 2011, 2017, and 2018.

Campbell, a 1987 Hawkinsville High School graduate, told 41NBC’s Tucker Sargent he came to the decision to move on a few weeks ago. He said he came home on a Thursday and told his wife he was going to finish the season but felt it was time for the players to hear someone else’s voice.

The Westfield School is located at 2005 US Highway 41 South in Perry.