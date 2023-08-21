Peach County addresses school bus driver shortage

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As a bus driver shortage causes problems for student transportation across Middle Georgia, the Peach County School District believes it has found a solution through competitive pay and inventive recruitment strategies.

Transportation Director Waymon Smith says it’s crucial for school districts to think outside the box in attracting new bus drivers.

“We just gotta be creative,” he said. “We just can’t do the same thing that we used to do, because you’re gonna get the same results, so now we gotta be creative.”

For Patricia Patterson, a bus driver in Peach County for nearly three decades, the role is fulfilling and offers appealing benefits.

“Hours are great, benefits are great,” she said. “My coworkers are awesome. I think it’ll be a great job for anybody.”