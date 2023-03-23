Parents urged to be aware of harmful chemicals during National Poison Prevention Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This week is National Poison Prevention Week, and the Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital is urging parents to be aware of household substances that could be harmful to children.

According to the CDC, poisoning is the leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths in the United States. The most common age group affected by accidental poisoning is 1 to 2 year-olds, when children are just beginning to be mobile.

Dr. Christy Peterson, a pediatrician at Atrium Health Navicent, recommends checking under your sink or in your garage for dangerous chemicals.

“Take an inventory of what you have at your home before your child is mobile, so before the age of 6 months or so,” she said. “Getting those things into a high place where say a toddler of age 1 that’s maybe crawling or walking can’t get to.”

Dr. Peterson also advises parents not to refer to medicines as “candy” and to be mindful that even children’s medicine should be kept out of a child’s reach.

She says everyone should keep the Poison Control Center phone number, (800) 222-1222, in their contacts in the event of a potential poisoning.