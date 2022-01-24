Pansy Avenue shooting claims the life of 47year old

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—A Saturday shooting in Macon leaves one person dead. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the shooting took place at a gathering at 332 Pansy Avenue Saturday evening after 5pm.

47-year-old Kena Jermaine Marshall was wounded by gun fire he was transported to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance where he later died of his injuries. No one else was reported injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.