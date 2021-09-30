Package theft in Macon caught on camera; suspect unidentified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man seen stealing the package off of the front porch in this video.

According to the BCSO, the theft happened at 808 College Street in Macon, on Tuesday September 28, 2021. This video, taken around 2:32 p.m. shows the suspect, if you know who the suspect might be or have ideas to his whereabouts, call Captain George Meadows at (478) 747-3278, or email at gmeadows@maconbibb.us

(Video Credit to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office)