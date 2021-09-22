Overturned tractor trailer blocks all lanes on I-475N

UPDATE: GDOT has updated the time of clearance to 3:45p.m. via social media.

41NBC reporters got photos of the scene:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Wednesday morning the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) alerted the public through a social media post that all lanes on I-475 Northbound have been blocked.

The post cites an overturned tractor trailer as the source of the closure just past Zebulon Road. The original time of clearance was said to be 12:30 p.m. but as of an update at 11:21 a.m., the new anticipated time of clearance is 4:30 p.m.

The social media post mentioned is here:

 

