Overnight cold front brings nice Friday weather



We finally saw a few showers across Middle Georgia today after what has been a pretty dry stretch over the past week.

A cold front is approaching the area tonight and will bring another threat of rain and storms, mainly after midnight.

The cold front will linger into Friday morning, which will keep a small (10%) chance of a shower through the early afternoon (south of the front).

The rest of Friday will be pleasant with clearing skies and dry air moving in quickly behind the front.



High pressure returns for the rest of the weekend, which means clear skies will be sticking around at least through Sunday.

The dry air pushing in, however, will result in overnight lows dropping into the low 50s (around normal for this time of year).



Looking ahead to next week, showers and storms will be possible to start next week.

Full disclosure, the forecast is still pretty uncertain for Monday and dependent on moisture availability and instability.

Based on a few models, still keeping in a chance of scattered storms.



Next week will kick start a week with scattered showers and storms possible each day.

A chance for strong/severe storms will return sometime Wednesday or Thursday.

It is pretty far out to be able to really pin down times and threats, but know that it is something we are keeping an eye on.