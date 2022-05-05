Over 60 pounds of marijuana recovered during traffic stop

During a search, the deputy found approximately 64 pounds of suspected marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags.

CRISP COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—A traffic stop leads to a drug arrest in Crisp County on Tuesday.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a California man identified as 52-year-old Kristian Stucky, for failure to maintain lane on GA 401/I75 near mile marker 96.

During the stop, the deputy smelled marijuana in the vehicle. During a search, the deputy found approximately 64 pounds of suspected marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, 3,000 suspected THC Vape Cakes, 42 jars of suspected flavored marijuana, and 16 jars of suspected THC wax.

Stucky was then arrested without incident and taken to the Crisp County Jail.

He’s charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and Failure to Maintain Lane.