Over 60 arrested in “Operation Street Sweep”
64 people were arrested from August 27 through August 29.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— In just three days, The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with the Georgia State Patrol executed “Operation Street Sweep”.
The focus of the operation was crime suppression and deterrence in Macon-Bibb County.
64 people were arrested from August 27 through August 29. 31 of them had outstanding warrants, 25 were charged with DUI and 389 tickets were issued.
Crime Stopper tips led to the locations of four people who had outstanding warrants.
Sheriff David Davis said, “The results of the hard work by Bibb deputies and GSP Troopers from across the state made an impact on criminal activity in our community. We will continue to conduct these enforcement activities to address criminal violators and aggressive drivers. We look forward to partnering with the Georgia State Patrol to conduct similar operations in the weeks and months to come.”
Those arrested during Operation Street Sweep are listed below:
1.Robert Kyle Barthelemy – age 28
Armed Robbery / Theft by Taking- Felony —-Crimestoppers arrest
2.Chloe Rae Campos-Huff- age 24
Hindering apprehension / Hold for Okaloosa County, Florida
3.Dequais Julon Threatt- age 34
(2cts) Cruelty to Animals – Crimestoppers arrest
4.Erika Ann Layton – age 22
Forgery – 1st degree – Crimestoppers arrest
- Krystal Dawn Evans – age 37
Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine/ Probation Violation Felony/ Contempt of City Court
- Willie Joe Williams – age 39
Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers /Giving False Name , Address, or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officers/Alcohol- Liquor Offense/ Probation Violation- Felony
/Failure to Appear-Felony
- Natwan Shurroderick Willis – age 38
Probation Violation- State Court / Bench Warrant- State Court
- Christopher Shawn Shinholster – age 44
Purchase. Possess or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II / Contempt of Court / Probation Violation- Misdemeanor / Probation Violation- Felony
- Darren Sheron High – age 36
(16 cts.) of Failure to Appear- Felony/ Probation Violation-Felony – Crimestoppers arrest
- Kelly Dewayne Johnson – age 31
Purchase Possess or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II/ Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Committ Felonies/ Traffic Motor Vehicle Offense
11.Travis Slay Odums – age 18
Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana / Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Jecarrius Travonne Porter – age 20
Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana / Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Kaneza Rikial Owens – age 26
Probation Violation – Misdemeanor
- Henry Emanuel Mays – age 37
Hold for Houston County
- Angel Lou Colquitt – age 29
Hold for Spaulding County
- Cody Mackulum Solomon – age 23
Aggravated Stalking
- Andrea Michelle Gary – age 33
Purchase, Possess or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II
- Casey Elijah Haywood – age 38
Purchase, Possess, or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narccotic in Schedule II/ (2cts) Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense/ Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Felony/ Possession of Firearm or Knife During a Commission of or Attempt to Committ Certain Felonies
- Antonio Deshawn Gordon – age 24
DUI- Driving Under the Influence of Multiple Substances/ (2cts) Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense/ Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement/ Acquiring License Plate for Purpose of Concealing Identification of Motor Vehicle
- Danielle Jordan Malloy – age 42
Driving while License Suspended or Revoked/ Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense/ Knowing Making a False Statement Pertaining to Motor Vehicle Insurance Requirement
- Geneo Lavelle Taylor – age 50
Receipt, Possession or Transfer of firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender, Hold for Dooly County
- Meontrel Jamarius Girtman – age 19
Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle with the Intent to Commit Theft or Felony
Theft by Receiving Stolen Property- Felony
- Laquinta Tanise Ross –age 33
Hold for Baldwin County
- Eugene Cobb Jr. – age 23
Receipt, Possession or Transfer of firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender/ Probation Violation- Felony
- Quinderrius Dejuan Randall – age 31
Theft by Receiving stolen property – Felony
Probation Violation -Felony
- Ricardo Lawrence-age 46
Marijuana-Possess Less than 1 ounce/Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked-Misdemeanor/Knowingly Driving a Motor Vehicle on Suspended, Canceled , or Revoked Registration/ Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense/ Affixing Materials that Reduce or Increase Light Transmission/Reflectance of Windows/Windshields
- Darryl Bernard Johnson -age 56
Giving False Name, Address, or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officer/Probation Violation – Felony
- Keon Brashaun Smith – age 33
Receipt, Possession or Transfer of firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender/ Probation Violation -Felony
- Addarious Kentrell Brown- age 20
Traffic Violation/ Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked-Misdemeanor / Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer
- Robert Eugene Fuller– age 55
(2cts) Traffic/Motor Offense Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked-misdemeanor / Giving False Name, Address, or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officer/ Probation Violation- Misdemeanor
- Frederick Fruster – age 56
DUI, Traffic Motor Offense/ Alcohol/ Liquor Offense/ Knowingly Driving Motor Vehicle on Suspended, Canceled, or Revoked Registration
- Raymond Clark III– age 35
DUI, Traffic/Motor Offense
- Robert Anthony Crenshaw– age 40
Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer/ (2cts) of Traffic/Motor Offense
- Latoya Savannah Wright – age 32
Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked-Misdemeanor/ (3 cts) Traffic Motor Offense
- Larry Gene Simmons – age 64
DUI
- Karlie Megan Portivent – age 38
DUI
- Miguel Lara – age 29
DUI / (2cts) Traffic/Motor Offense
- Amy Lynn Thompson– age 44
DUI
- Niaira Lanay Dawson– age 21
DUI/ Traffic/Motor Offense
- Stefani Taalyan Jenkins– age 24
DUI/ Probation Violation- Felony/ Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense
- Nigel Savon Bell– age 26
(2cts) 2 Traffic/Motor vehicle Offense/ DUI/ Driving while license suspending or revoked
- Tecovian Javon Chapman – age 40
DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense
- Brandy Christine Riner– age 30
(2cts)Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Kendrall Dale Madison Jr.- age 35
(3cts) Traffic/Motor vehicle offense/ Driving while license suspended or revoked/ Probation violation
- Christopher Henry Earley Sr.- age 36
Driving while license suspended or revoked, Probation violation
- Germany Tramaine Carswell – age 32
(2cts) Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving while license suspended or revoked, Probation violation, DUI, (3 cts) Contempt of Court
- Godfrey Dewayne Gay – age 51
DUI /Driving without a valid license/ traffic/ Motor vehicle offense)
- Cynthia Renee Brown – age 55
(4cts.) Traffic/Motor vehicle offense/ Driving while license suspended or revoked /Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration/ Failure to appear for finger printable charge/
Hold for Houston County
- Antivan Tillman – age 40
DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense
- Javorian Quintarius Sims– age 27
DUI, (5cts) of Traffic/ Motor vehicle offense/ (2cts) of Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/ Driving while license suspended or revoked/ criminal trespass /Theft by receiving/ possession of a firearm by a convicted felon/ probation violation
- Antwon Sharod Conerly – age 32
DUI, (3cts) Traffic/ Motor vehicle offense /Marijuana-possession less than 1oz/ Bench warrant served state court
- Napolian Armstrong Jr. – age 55
DUI /Traffic/Motor vehicle offense
- Al Terrell Trae Various Daniels – age 28
2 counts of Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirements
- Aquanis Kesawn Howard – age 21
3 counts of Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving without a valid license
- Christopher Derrick Wimbush– age 46
DUI
- Danyl Lee Roberts– age 31
Miscellaneous, Sale, Distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs, 2 holds Twiggs county and Jones County
- Dawann Ramon Davis – age 47
DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense
- Billy Chavius Harper – age 24
3 counts of Traffic/Motor vehicle offense
- Darran Jerome Hogan – age 52
DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense
- Dianna Marie Walker-Ivey – age 39
DUI
- Sandrina Danyelle Anderson -age 33
DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense
- Carla Marissa Caswell – age 42
Traffic / Motor vehicle offense , Miscellaneous, warrant served state court
- Garion Davontae Hart – age 25
DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense
- Gary Latonio Hart Jr. – age 35
Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI,