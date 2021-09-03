Over 60 arrested in “Operation Street Sweep”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— In just three days, The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with the Georgia State Patrol executed “Operation Street Sweep”.

The focus of the operation was crime suppression and deterrence in Macon-Bibb County.

64 people were arrested from August 27 through August 29. 31 of them had outstanding warrants, 25 were charged with DUI and 389 tickets were issued.

Crime Stopper tips led to the locations of four people who had outstanding warrants.

Sheriff David Davis said, “The results of the hard work by Bibb deputies and GSP Troopers from across the state made an impact on criminal activity in our community. We will continue to conduct these enforcement activities to address criminal violators and aggressive drivers. We look forward to partnering with the Georgia State Patrol to conduct similar operations in the weeks and months to come.”

Those arrested during Operation Street Sweep are listed below:

1.Robert Kyle Barthelemy – age 28

Armed Robbery / Theft by Taking- Felony —-Crimestoppers arrest

2.Chloe Rae Campos-Huff- age 24

Hindering apprehension / Hold for Okaloosa County, Florida

3.Dequais Julon Threatt- age 34

(2cts) Cruelty to Animals – Crimestoppers arrest

4.Erika Ann Layton – age 22

Forgery – 1st degree – Crimestoppers arrest

Krystal Dawn Evans – age 37

Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine/ Probation Violation Felony/ Contempt of City Court

Willie Joe Williams – age 39

Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers /Giving False Name , Address, or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officers/Alcohol- Liquor Offense/ Probation Violation- Felony

/Failure to Appear-Felony

Natwan Shurroderick Willis – age 38

Probation Violation- State Court / Bench Warrant- State Court

Christopher Shawn Shinholster – age 44

Purchase. Possess or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II / Contempt of Court / Probation Violation- Misdemeanor / Probation Violation- Felony

Darren Sheron High – age 36

(16 cts.) of Failure to Appear- Felony/ Probation Violation-Felony – Crimestoppers arrest

Kelly Dewayne Johnson – age 31

Purchase Possess or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II/ Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Committ Felonies/ Traffic Motor Vehicle Offense

11.Travis Slay Odums – age 18

Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana / Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Jecarrius Travonne Porter – age 20

Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana / Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Kaneza Rikial Owens – age 26

Probation Violation – Misdemeanor

Henry Emanuel Mays – age 37

Hold for Houston County

Angel Lou Colquitt – age 29

Hold for Spaulding County

Cody Mackulum Solomon – age 23

Aggravated Stalking

Andrea Michelle Gary – age 33

Purchase, Possess or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II

Casey Elijah Haywood – age 38

Purchase, Possess, or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narccotic in Schedule II/ (2cts) Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense/ Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Felony/ Possession of Firearm or Knife During a Commission of or Attempt to Committ Certain Felonies

Antonio Deshawn Gordon – age 24

DUI- Driving Under the Influence of Multiple Substances/ (2cts) Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense/ Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement/ Acquiring License Plate for Purpose of Concealing Identification of Motor Vehicle

Danielle Jordan Malloy – age 42

Driving while License Suspended or Revoked/ Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense/ Knowing Making a False Statement Pertaining to Motor Vehicle Insurance Requirement

Geneo Lavelle Taylor – age 50

Receipt, Possession or Transfer of firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender, Hold for Dooly County

Meontrel Jamarius Girtman – age 19

Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle with the Intent to Commit Theft or Felony

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property- Felony

Laquinta Tanise Ross –age 33

Hold for Baldwin County

Eugene Cobb Jr. – age 23

Receipt, Possession or Transfer of firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender/ Probation Violation- Felony

Quinderrius Dejuan Randall – age 31

Theft by Receiving stolen property – Felony

Probation Violation -Felony

Ricardo Lawrence-age 46

Marijuana-Possess Less than 1 ounce/Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked-Misdemeanor/Knowingly Driving a Motor Vehicle on Suspended, Canceled , or Revoked Registration/ Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense/ Affixing Materials that Reduce or Increase Light Transmission/Reflectance of Windows/Windshields

Darryl Bernard Johnson -age 56

Giving False Name, Address, or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officer/Probation Violation – Felony

Keon Brashaun Smith – age 33

Receipt, Possession or Transfer of firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender/ Probation Violation -Felony

Addarious Kentrell Brown- age 20

Traffic Violation/ Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked-Misdemeanor / Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

Robert Eugene Fuller– age 55

(2cts) Traffic/Motor Offense Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked-misdemeanor / Giving False Name, Address, or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officer/ Probation Violation- Misdemeanor

Frederick Fruster – age 56

DUI, Traffic Motor Offense/ Alcohol/ Liquor Offense/ Knowingly Driving Motor Vehicle on Suspended, Canceled, or Revoked Registration

Raymond Clark III– age 35

DUI, Traffic/Motor Offense

Robert Anthony Crenshaw– age 40

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer/ (2cts) of Traffic/Motor Offense

Latoya Savannah Wright – age 32

Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked-Misdemeanor/ (3 cts) Traffic Motor Offense

Larry Gene Simmons – age 64

DUI

Karlie Megan Portivent – age 38

DUI

Miguel Lara – age 29

DUI / (2cts) Traffic/Motor Offense

Amy Lynn Thompson– age 44

DUI

Niaira Lanay Dawson– age 21

DUI/ Traffic/Motor Offense

Stefani Taalyan Jenkins– age 24

DUI/ Probation Violation- Felony/ Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense

Nigel Savon Bell– age 26

(2cts) 2 Traffic/Motor vehicle Offense/ DUI/ Driving while license suspending or revoked

Tecovian Javon Chapman – age 40

DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

Brandy Christine Riner– age 30

(2cts)Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving while license suspended or revoked

Kendrall Dale Madison Jr.- age 35

(3cts) Traffic/Motor vehicle offense/ Driving while license suspended or revoked/ Probation violation

Christopher Henry Earley Sr.- age 36

Driving while license suspended or revoked, Probation violation

Germany Tramaine Carswell – age 32

(2cts) Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving while license suspended or revoked, Probation violation, DUI, (3 cts) Contempt of Court

Godfrey Dewayne Gay – age 51

DUI /Driving without a valid license/ traffic/ Motor vehicle offense)

Cynthia Renee Brown – age 55

(4cts.) Traffic/Motor vehicle offense/ Driving while license suspended or revoked /Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration/ Failure to appear for finger printable charge/

Hold for Houston County

Antivan Tillman – age 40

DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

Javorian Quintarius Sims– age 27

DUI, (5cts) of Traffic/ Motor vehicle offense/ (2cts) of Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/ Driving while license suspended or revoked/ criminal trespass /Theft by receiving/ possession of a firearm by a convicted felon/ probation violation

Antwon Sharod Conerly – age 32

DUI, (3cts) Traffic/ Motor vehicle offense /Marijuana-possession less than 1oz/ Bench warrant served state court

Napolian Armstrong Jr. – age 55

DUI /Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

Al Terrell Trae Various Daniels – age 28

2 counts of Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirements

Aquanis Kesawn Howard – age 21

3 counts of Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving without a valid license

Christopher Derrick Wimbush– age 46

DUI

Danyl Lee Roberts– age 31

Miscellaneous, Sale, Distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs, 2 holds Twiggs county and Jones County

Dawann Ramon Davis – age 47

DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

Billy Chavius Harper – age 24

3 counts of Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

Darran Jerome Hogan – age 52

DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

Dianna Marie Walker-Ivey – age 39

DUI

Sandrina Danyelle Anderson -age 33

DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

Carla Marissa Caswell – age 42

Traffic / Motor vehicle offense , Miscellaneous, warrant served state court

Garion Davontae Hart – age 25

DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

Gary Latonio Hart Jr. – age 35

Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI,