Over 60 arrested in “Operation Street Sweep”

64 people were arrested from August 27 through August 29.
Clayton Poulnott,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— In just three days, The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with the Georgia State Patrol executed “Operation Street Sweep”.

The focus of the operation was crime suppression and deterrence in Macon-Bibb County.

64 people were arrested from August 27 through August 29. 31 of them had outstanding warrants, 25 were charged with DUI and 389 tickets were issued.

Crime Stopper tips led to the locations of four people who had outstanding warrants.

Sheriff David Davis said, “The results of the hard work by Bibb deputies and GSP Troopers from across the state made an impact on criminal activity in our community. We will continue to conduct these enforcement activities to address criminal violators and aggressive drivers. We look forward to partnering with the Georgia State Patrol to conduct similar operations in the weeks and months to come.”

Those arrested during Operation Street Sweep are listed below:

 

1.Robert Kyle Barthelemy – age 28

Armed Robbery / Theft by Taking- Felony —-Crimestoppers arrest

 

 

2.Chloe Rae Campos-Huff- age 24

Hindering apprehension / Hold for Okaloosa County, Florida

 

 

3.Dequais Julon Threatt- age 34

(2cts) Cruelty to Animals – Crimestoppers arrest

 

4.Erika Ann Layton – age 22

Forgery – 1st degree – Crimestoppers arrest

 

  1. Krystal Dawn Evans  – age 37

Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine/ Probation Violation Felony/ Contempt of City Court

 

  1. Willie Joe Williams – age 39

Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers /Giving False Name , Address, or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officers/Alcohol- Liquor Offense/ Probation Violation- Felony

/Failure to Appear-Felony

 

  1. Natwan Shurroderick Willis – age 38

Probation Violation- State Court / Bench Warrant- State Court

 

  1. Christopher Shawn Shinholster – age 44

Purchase. Possess or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II /  Contempt of Court / Probation Violation- Misdemeanor / Probation Violation- Felony

 

  1. Darren Sheron High – age 36

(16 cts.) of Failure to Appear- Felony/ Probation Violation-Felony – Crimestoppers arrest

 

  1. Kelly Dewayne Johnson – age 31

Purchase Possess or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II/ Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Committ Felonies/ Traffic Motor Vehicle Offense

 

        11.Travis Slay Odums – age 18

Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana / Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

 

  1. Jecarrius Travonne Porter – age 20

Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana / Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

 

  1. Kaneza Rikial Owens – age 26

Probation Violation – Misdemeanor

 

  1. Henry Emanuel Mays – age 37

Hold for Houston County

 

  1. Angel Lou Colquitt – age 29

Hold for Spaulding County

 

  1. Cody Mackulum Solomon – age 23

Aggravated Stalking

 

  1. Andrea Michelle Gary – age 33

Purchase, Possess or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II

 

  1. Casey Elijah Haywood – age 38

Purchase, Possess, or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narccotic in Schedule II/ (2cts) Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense/ Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Felony/ Possession of Firearm or Knife During a Commission of or Attempt to Committ     Certain Felonies

 

  1.   Antonio Deshawn Gordon – age 24

DUI- Driving Under the Influence of Multiple Substances/ (2cts) Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense/ Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement/ Acquiring License Plate for Purpose of Concealing Identification of Motor Vehicle

 

  1. Danielle Jordan Malloy – age 42

Driving while License Suspended or Revoked/ Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense/ Knowing Making a False Statement Pertaining to Motor Vehicle Insurance Requirement

 

  1. Geneo Lavelle Taylor – age 50

Receipt, Possession or Transfer of firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender, Hold for Dooly County

 

 

  1. Meontrel Jamarius Girtman – age 19

Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle with the Intent to Commit Theft or Felony

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property- Felony

 

 

 

  1. Laquinta Tanise Ross –age 33

Hold for Baldwin County

 

 

  1. Eugene Cobb Jr. – age 23

Receipt, Possession or Transfer of firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender/ Probation Violation- Felony

 

 

  1. Quinderrius Dejuan Randall – age 31

Theft by Receiving stolen property – Felony

Probation Violation -Felony

 

  1.       Ricardo Lawrence-age 46

Marijuana-Possess Less than 1 ounce/Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked-Misdemeanor/Knowingly Driving a Motor Vehicle on Suspended, Canceled , or Revoked Registration/ Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense/ Affixing Materials that Reduce or Increase Light Transmission/Reflectance         of Windows/Windshields

 

  1. Darryl Bernard Johnson -age 56

Giving False Name, Address, or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officer/Probation Violation – Felony

 

  1. Keon Brashaun Smith – age 33

Receipt, Possession or Transfer of firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender/ Probation Violation -Felony

 

  1. Addarious Kentrell Brown- age 20

Traffic Violation/ Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked-Misdemeanor / Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

 

  1. Robert Eugene Fuller– age 55

(2cts) Traffic/Motor Offense Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked-misdemeanor / Giving False Name, Address, or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officer/ Probation Violation- Misdemeanor

 

  1. Frederick Fruster – age 56

DUI, Traffic Motor Offense/ Alcohol/ Liquor Offense/ Knowingly Driving Motor Vehicle on Suspended, Canceled, or Revoked Registration

 

  1. Raymond Clark III– age 35

DUI, Traffic/Motor Offense

 

  1. Robert Anthony Crenshaw– age 40

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer/ (2cts) of Traffic/Motor Offense

 

  1. Latoya Savannah Wright – age 32

Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked-Misdemeanor/ (3 cts) Traffic Motor Offense

 

  1. Larry Gene Simmons – age 64

DUI

 

  1. Karlie Megan Portivent – age 38

DUI

 

  1. Miguel Lara – age 29

DUI / (2cts) Traffic/Motor Offense

 

  1. Amy Lynn Thompson–  age 44

DUI

 

  1. Niaira Lanay Dawson– age 21

DUI/ Traffic/Motor Offense

 

  1. Stefani Taalyan Jenkins– age 24

DUI/ Probation Violation- Felony/ Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense

 

  1. Nigel Savon Bell– age 26

(2cts) 2 Traffic/Motor vehicle Offense/ DUI/  Driving while license suspending or revoked

 

  1. Tecovian Javon Chapman – age 40

DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

 

  1. Brandy Christine Riner– age 30

(2cts)Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving while license suspended or revoked

 

  1. Kendrall Dale Madison Jr.- age 35

(3cts) Traffic/Motor vehicle offense/  Driving while license suspended or revoked/ Probation violation

 

  1. Christopher Henry Earley Sr.- age 36

Driving while license suspended or revoked, Probation violation

 

  1. Germany Tramaine Carswell – age 32

(2cts) Traffic/Motor vehicle offense,  Driving while license suspended or revoked, Probation violation, DUI, (3 cts) Contempt of Court

 

  1. Godfrey Dewayne Gay – age 51

DUI /Driving without a valid license/ traffic/ Motor vehicle offense)

 

  1. Cynthia Renee Brown – age 55

(4cts.) Traffic/Motor vehicle offense/ Driving while license suspended or revoked /Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration/ Failure to appear for finger printable charge/

Hold for Houston County

 

  1. Antivan Tillman – age 40

DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

 

  1. Javorian Quintarius Sims– age 27

DUI, (5cts) of Traffic/ Motor vehicle offense/ (2cts) of Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/ Driving while license suspended or revoked/ criminal trespass /Theft by receiving/ possession of a firearm by a convicted felon/ probation violation

 

  1. Antwon Sharod Conerly – age 32

DUI, (3cts) Traffic/ Motor vehicle offense /Marijuana-possession less than 1oz/ Bench warrant served state court

 

  1. Napolian Armstrong Jr. – age 55

DUI /Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

 

  1. Al Terrell Trae Various Daniels – age 28

2 counts of  Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirements

 

  1. Aquanis Kesawn Howard – age 21

3 counts of Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving without a valid license

  1. Christopher Derrick Wimbush– age 46

DUI

 

  1. Danyl Lee Roberts– age 31

Miscellaneous, Sale, Distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs, 2 holds Twiggs county and Jones County

  1. Dawann Ramon Davis – age 47

         DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

 

  1. Billy Chavius Harper – age 24

3 counts of Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

 

  1. Darran Jerome Hogan – age 52

DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

 

  1. Dianna Marie Walker-Ivey – age 39

DUI

 

  1.   Sandrina Danyelle Anderson -age 33

DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

 

  1. Carla Marissa Caswell – age 42

Traffic / Motor vehicle offense , Miscellaneous, warrant served state court

 

  1.   Garion Davontae Hart – age 25

DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

 

  1. Gary Latonio Hart Jr. – age 35

Traffic/Motor vehicle offense,  Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI,

