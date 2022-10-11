Over 200 vendors attending Georgia National Fair this year

From purses, earnings, and even cookware, there's a booth for people of all ages.

Over 200 vendors are at the Georgia National Fair this year.

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— People are continuing to head out to the 33rd Georgia National Fair.

Aside from the fair food and rides, there’s more to see with over 200 vendors inside the McGill Marketplace.

For some vendors, like Bruce’s Concessions, attending the fair has become a tradition. Bruce’s has become a staple and draws in hundreds for its fudge.

“We make the fudge fresh right here, not necessarily everyday, but it’s the old fashion fudge that you have to let set a day before you can serve it,” said Jeff Bruce.

Bruce is the owner of ‘Bruce’s Concessions.’ He says the best part of the fair is the interactions.

“We love meeting the people and just seeing the different cultures when we come, this show and the sunbelt expo are the two shows that we come down to Georgia to do and then we go back home to do our winter stuff,” he said.

Although the smell of the fudge may draw you in, there’s even more to see.

For others like Kelly and Kate Boutique, it’s their first time as a vendor at the fair.

“We’ve learned a lot and we’ve met people from really all over, all over the state it’s really been great,” said Julie Melendez.

Melendez is the Social Media Manager for the Boutique. She says the fair gives the business exposure and a chance to showcase unique items.

“Our sweatshirts have been a big seller and then our custom purses, not really our best seller but it’s getting people’s attention over on the table as soon as you walk in to the door,” she said.

The McGill Marketplace is located next to the North gate of the fair. It’s open weekdays from noon to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.