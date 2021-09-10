Otis Redding exhibit unveiled at Macon Arts Alliance

Otis Redding would have turned 80 on September 9, so Macon Arts Alliance is celebrating his life and legacy this month.

Macon Arts Alliance says it was important to host something in person and in Macon to honor the singer’s legacy.

We spoke with executive director Julie Wilkerson about the excitement surrounding the exhibit.

“There’s a different range of prices and a different range of interpretation of what people thought,” she said. “I just thought they were all really nice pieces of art that shows what Otis Redding means to Macon.”

The exhibit will be at the Macon Arts Alliance until September 24. People are also encouraged to visit the Otis Redding Foundation on Cotton Avenue.