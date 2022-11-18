Restaurant, organization partner to host Thanksgiving food giveaway Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — There’s a food giveaway in Macon Saturday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Overtyme Bar and Grill in Macon will be giving away turkeys on Saturday, November 19 from 12-3 p.m.
The Human Too Organization will give away sides to go along with that turkey. That is taking place at the Tubman Museum in downtown Macon from 2 p.m. until supplies are gone.
The group says it’s giving away 500 bags filled with collard greens, corn bread mix and more.
Both of these are drive-thru events.
Shabrea Duffy, the Founder of ‘Human Too,’ says it’s a time to have fun and give back.
“I hope that just simply we’re able to provide some families with joy,” Duffy said.