Organizations need help as temperatures drop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Parts of Middle Georgia are under a wither weather advisory beginning Friday night.

As temperatures drop, several places are working to keep people out of the cold.

Friday marks one month into winter, and with winter comes freezing temperatures. In Macon, the Brookdale Warming Center is opening its doors for people to stay the night and out of the cold.

But before they do so, George McCanless, President and CEO of United Way of Central Georgia, says they need your help. “We need volunteers that can work with security to do things like intake so that we know who is coming into the facility and you know just to be there to kind of supervise.”

The center says they were able to help 10 people get out of the cold earlier in the month.

They plan to open up enough space every night that temperatures drop below the thirties. “We really need volunteers for Sunday. Right now, we don’t have any that are signed up for either shift. The shifts are 6 p.m. to midnight and midnight to seven,” said McCanless.

The Milledgeville community also needs volunteers who will help donate items to keep the community safe.

“For this particular weekend we’re asking for blankets, for jackets and coats, gloves, hats, scarves, hand warmers,” said Jess Mcquain.

Mcquain is an organizer with the Milly Free Fridge. They created the Fridge to tackle food insecurity.

The donation rack is located outside of Kathie’s Tax Service in Milledgeville. Anyone can access the rack 24/7 and donate.

If you would like to volunteer with the Brookdale Warming Center, you can do so by calling (478) 621-7802.