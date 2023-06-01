Operation Soft Back Books seeks donations to support education in Ghana

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Operation Soft Back Books, a Georgia-based initiative providing vital learning materials to African children, is seeking public support through donations.

This year, the charitable operation is expanding its donation requests to include not only books but also t-shirts, water bottles, bags or any items bearing a company logo.

The project was established in 2019 when Macon resident Earnestine Wilson visited Elmina, Macon’s sister city in Ghana. During her visit, she recognized a pressing need for children’s books in schools.

“Their learning system is a lot different from ours,” Wilson said. “So there’s a lot of kids that don’t have the opportunity to attend school. I wanted to make sure those students had a book — at least one book.”

Since its inception, Operation Soft Back Books has provided more than 100 books each year to the children of Ghana. Wilson hopes to expand the program to reach more schools across the country.

You can drop off your donations at the Macon Black Pages office at 590 D.T. Walton Way, or at 544 Mulberry St., Suite 108.