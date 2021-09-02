One student killed in North Carolina High School shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, Georgia (NBC) — Making national headlines on Wednesday, a high school student is dead after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.

NBC reports that authorities believe one student shot another and then fled. Mount Tabor High School sits in the middle of a residential neighborhood, in which officers with guns drawn were seen walking around nearby homes searching for the suspect.

The alleged suspect was caught after an hours-long manhunt.