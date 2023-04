NORCROSS, Georgia (NBC News/WXIA)- At least one person was killed in a shooting at a Shell gas station in Gwinnett County on Sunday.

Police were called to the scene around 12:40 pm and found one man dead from gunshot wounds on the ground in the back of the gas station.

They believe an argument started near the gas pumps, resulting in a shootout.

The victim’s identity or age has not been released.

An investigation is underway.