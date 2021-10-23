One person dead, another in critical condition after crash

The crash happened in the 200 Block of Lakeside Drive in the Carrington Woods Subdivision in Milledgeville.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— One person is dead, another is in critical condition after a car accident in Milledgeville Friday night.

The crash happened in the 200 Block of Lakeside Drive in the Carrington Woods Subdivision.

The Milledgeville Police Department says one person died at the scene and the oother person was flown by helicopter to a local hospital.

Investigators are currently on scene, and more information will be released after the investigation is complete and the next of kin is notfied.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:

Lakeside Drive will be shutdown in both directions until the investigation is complete. The Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to avoid the area until further notice.