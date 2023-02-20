One man arrested after fatal shooting in Thomaston

THOMASTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is behind bars and charged with murder after a shooting in Thomaston over the weekend. According to a post on the Thomaston police Facebook page, Samuel Simms Jr. of Thomaston has been arrested and charged with the homicide of Delonzo Allen. He is currently being held at the Upson County jail. Charges include Malice Murder and Criminal Street Gang Activity.

The murder took place Saturday at approximately 1:56 p.m., when Thomaston Police Department officers responded to a “shots fired” call on Avenue G near G Circle. Upon their arrival, officers located Delonzo Allen with what appeared to be two gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. He was 21 years old.