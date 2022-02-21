One dead in Peach County after hay bale falls into road, car loses control

(41NBC/WMGT) — Sunday morning, a person driving a Chevrolet Silverado died after losing control of their vehicle and crashing on I- 75 North in Peach County near mile marker 151.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, preliminary investigation reveals that around 10:22 a.m. the driver of the Silverado had lost control of their car and overturned into the median. The driver suffered fatal injuries and passed away. It was near the crashed car that a large hay bale was also discovered in the right north lane of I-75. It was determined that this hay bale had fallen off of a trailer.

Troopers were able to find and stop the vehicle that was hauling the hay in Bibb County.