One dead, another injured after house fire in East Macon

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- One person is dead and another is injured after a house fire.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to the call on Magnolia Drive around 1:30 Monday morning, where the front porch of the home was on fire.

According to Interim Fire Chief Shane Edwards, people nearby alerted them there were people inside. A search and rescue began, where two victims were found inside.

One victim died at the scene. The other was transported to Atrium Health Navicent.

Chief Edwards says they are unsure if there were any smoke detectors in the home, but wants to remind everyone to check on them often.