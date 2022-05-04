One act of kindness becomes nationwide challenge

Rodney Smith's life changed after he decided one day to get out out of his car to help an elderly man mow his lawn.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rodney Smith’s life changed after he decided one day to get out out of his car to help an elderly man mow his lawn.



Smith was in college at the time, and soon decided to start the Raising Men and Women’s Lawn Care Service.

The foundation provides lawn care for the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans through what Smith calls the “50 Yard Challenge.”

Smith challenges kids across America to mow 50 lawns in their community for free.

If a kid accepts the challenge and mows 50 lawns, Smith will hand deliver them a new lawn mower, weed eater and leaf blower.

“It shows them the importance of giving back to the community and helping those in need,” he said. “Because there are so many elderly, disabled even, veterans that really can’t afford to pay anyone high prices for lawn care. So when a kid can come over for lawn care for free, that now frees that person up to use those extra funds for food and medication and other things they need.”

Smith says he’s cut lawns in all 50 states since starting the foundation in 2015.