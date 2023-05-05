Old Clinton War Days returns to Gray this weekend

The sound of musketry and cannon fire return to the Old Clinton Historic District in Jones County to take resident back in time to the American Civil War.

Photo Credit to Sherrie Frazier

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– The Old Clinton Historical Society is inviting residents to come to the Old Clinton Historical this weekend to step back in time where re-enactors from the South and elsewhere will recreate two Civil War battles that took place in Jones County. the Battle of Sunshine Church, which took place in July 1864, and the Battle of Griswoldville, which occurred in November 1864 during Sherman’s March to the Sea.

Beneath a windblown battle flag, tents will spring up on grassy fields. Soldiers from grizzled veterans to beardless recruits, both blue and gray, will gather. As in July and November of 1864, the rattle of musketry and the rolling thunder of cannons will shake windows in old homes.

During the event, Spectators will be able to tour the oldest house in Clinton, the McCarthy-Poe House, which will furnished and decorated in the era of the War Between the States.

Miss Annie’s Store will house a display of a wide variety of war relics, a prize-winning exhibit of Griswold pistol parts, examples of a finished Griswold pistol, a Burnside carbine, other war weapons, and authentic Confederate currency. “Dug” relics from the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812, as well as Native American artifacts will also be on display.

The event takes place in the Old Clinton Historic District, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Self-guided walking tour information will be available, and guided tours are available by pre-reservation.

Crafts of the era will be demonstrated; “modern” arts and crafts will also be available for purchase; and “modern” as well as food of the period will be served.

Gates will open at 9 AM Saturday May 6th & Sunday May 7th. Battles begin at 2:05 each day. Saturday’s program will conclude at 8:05 P.M. with the16th Georgia, Company G, Jackson Rifles, conducting a memorial service in the Clinton Methodist Church Cemetery to honor Clinton’s Confederate dead.

The Old Clinton Historic District is located 10 miles NE of Macon just off US Hwy 129. For more information you may call 478-251-6745.