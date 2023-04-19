Old Book Sale returns to Perry to support the Houston County Library System

There will be over 90,000 books at the sale, including CDs, DVDs, and board games.

The sale will be held in the Georgia Grown building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds from April 20th through the 22nd.

Average book prices range from ¢0.50 cents to $3.00, and they will also have CDs, DVDs, and board games. Since 2005, the Friends of the library has given more than $460,000 to the Houston County Library System. Their goal this year is to reach half a million dollars in total.

Georgette Lipford, President of the Houston County Friends of the Library, says the purpose of the sale is to help the Houston County Library System.

“You know the budget for the library system might vary from year to year, and they don’t always have what we think is the right amount of money to buy new books,” Lipford said. “So we hope our money is going to allow the library system to buy more books.”

There will be a $5 admission fee on Thursday, but every other day of the sale is free to attend. Saturday all books will be sold at half-price. Lipford encourages everyone to arrive early to secure their place in line.

All proceeds go directly to the Centerville, Perry and Nola Brantley Libraries. If you’d like to donate books for next year’s sale, you can donate at any of the three libraries in Houston County.

Dates and times are as follows: