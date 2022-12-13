Oglethorpe Power, Monroe County EMS break ground on new fire station

Oglethorpe Power partnered with Monroe County Emergency Services to build a new fire station just off I-75.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Oglethorpe Power partnered with Monroe County Emergency Services to build a new fire station just off I-75.

Members of the Monroe County Commission and Oglethorpe Power broke ground Monday on a new fire station that will help extend fire prevention services to the community.

Fire Chief Matt Jackson says the new station was needed after Fire Station Ten in Smarr burned down last year.

“We’ve been looking for land to put the station on and expand the station,” he said. “Of course our original station, Station 10, burned down little over a year ago. This property is a perfect piece of property that’s going to give us room to grow over the years.”

The land for the new station was made possible by Oglethorpe Power, which donated the property.

CEO of Oglethorpe Power Mike Smith says the company wanted to help meet the needs of the community.

“We have a lot of land that buffers our power plant, including the four acres that we were able to donate here, and it’s land that we have that we feel really benefits the community,” he said.

The new station, located on Rumble Road in Forsyth, will also give emergency services more efficient access to roadways.

“It will help us better serve by staffing this fire station back in the area again,” Jackson said. “It’s very close proximity to I-75, so it will give us quick access to the rest of the county as well.”

Construction started Monday. According to Monroe County EMS, the fire station will be finished by next year.