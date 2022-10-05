Oglethorpe Power donates land for new Monroe County fire station

SMARR, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Oglethorpe Power donated land to Monroe County so they could build a new fire station in place of the one that burned down last year. John Ambrose, District 3 Commissioner for Monroe County, says the land the old fire station sits on in Smarr isn’t big enough for what they want to build.

He says they looked all over, and managed to find Oglethorpe Power, who donated 4 acres of land.

“It’s a level lot, right there with quick access to the freeway,” Commissioner Ambrose said. “We’re going to make it big enough to satisfy our fire chief. He wants one big enough to put the fire truck, rescue truck, and ambulances.”

Matt Jackson is the Director Of Emergency Services for Monroe County. He says since the Smarr station burned down last year they’ve had to move those firefighters to outlying stations.

“They’ve had a little bit of a longer response time getting into the Smarr area,” Jackson said. “Now once we get that station built we’ll be able to staff it and get firefighters back into that area.”

Jackson says the new fire station will be state of the art, with an engine, a ladder, sleeping quarters, and more.

“We’ll have enough room to where as the needs of the county grow the department can grow with it and not have to add on to another station. We’ll have what we need available to us,” he said.

Commissioner Ambrose says it was important to get the new fire station, even though it’s not in his district.

“With this new station we’ll have everything covered and more accessible to everything. Especially with the ladder truck you’ve got five below down there that’s got that big warehouse. That’s where that ladder truck will come in handy. Hopefully we won’t need to use it but it will be positioned where it needs to be,” he said.

The county is starting the bidding process and hopes to break ground within the next month. It will take about a year to build the new fire station.