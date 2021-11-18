Officer-related shooting in Byron leads to GBI investigation

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) sent out a release Thursday morning concerning an incident that had happened a day prior, on Wednesday around 5:55 p.m. November 17, 2021, where a man had been shot and killed in a shooting involving police officers in Byron.

According to the GBI, the Crawford County Sheriff’s office got a tip that a man who was wanted for an outstanding armed robbery from Bibb County was at a Byron residence, that man being 37 year-old Kevin Mark Soles Jr. The deputies arrived at the residence on Jordan Road, where they located Soles, who then ran into a wooded area behind the residence and got away. The CCSO then called on the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Police Department, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Corrections K9 in order to help in finding and arresting Soles.

Soles was found in the woods, where officers saw that he had a gun in his hand- the GBI says that the next several hours were spent attempting to negotiate with Soles to surrender. The release from the GBI says that the officers exhausted many efforts in an attempt to take Soles into custody safely, including firing less lethal rounds at him to gain control and arrest him. While this was happening, Soles pointed his gun at officers, which resulted in the officers shooting Soles.

Soles was taken to Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center in Macon, where he was pronounced dead. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The GBI is leading an independent investigation, the case file of which will later be turned over to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review. The GBI says this is the 86th officer-related shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.