Offensive Signage hung up on wall of Warner Robins High School

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Wednesday morning at Warner Robins High School, offensive signage was found to be hanging on the wall.

Principal of Warner Robins High School, Chris McCook, sent out a message to parents in response to the signage that was found. He said in the message the signs were immediately removed, and that the school is aware of the situation and the person responsible has been dealt with. McCook continues to say that this type of behavior is not tolerated at Warner Robins High School.

A representative at Houston County Board of Education says that the suspect behind the signage was a student, and that the situation is being handled in accordance to the school discipline policy.

A viewer sent in a photo of the signage in question here: