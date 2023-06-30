Ocmulgee Mounds National Park seeks volunteers for exploration after land donation

Ocmulgee Mounds National Park is set to expand its boundaries following a recent land donation.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —

Park leaders say the expansion will allow the park to delve deeper into the history of Native American life in Middle Georgia.

The park plans to conduct extensive plant and archaeological studies on the newly acquired land.

“It allows us to tell a more complete story about the importance of this land to the Muscogee people and to us today and how it affects us today,” Park Superintendent Carla Beasley said.

Beasley also encourages public participation in exploring the new addition to the park. Volunteers interested in contributing are encouraged to visit the park’s website at nps.gov/ocmu.