Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park hosting 30th annual Indigenous Celebration this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park is hosting its 30th annual Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration this weekend.

This will be the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic the park has hosted the event in-person.

The celebration will feature traditional cultural crafts, storytelling and educational programs to celebrate southeastern Native American culture.

The park’s superintendent, Carla Beasley, says the celebration will help educate visitors about Native American culture as well as help people rediscover the history of the mounds themselves.

“It is an opportunity for visitors to come to the park and hear directly from the ancestors of the people who made some of these mounds and other structures in the park,” Beasley said.

An artisan will also be on-site creating a traditional Native American canoe that will be on display at the visitor’s center.

The celebration starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are available on-site or in advance here. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12 and military with ID. Children 6 and under are free. All parking will be off site at the former Macon-Bibb Health Department, located at 171 Emery Highway. A free shuttle will run continuously between the parking area and the event.

For more information about the celebration, visit the park’s Facebook page.