Ocmulgee East Circle K robbed at gunpoint

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who robbed the Circle K Gas Station, at 4461 Ocmulgee East Boulevard at gunpoint.

According to a press release the robbery happened just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday when two men entered the store, one with a gun, and demanded money from the cash register. Once they received an undisclosed amount of cash, they fled the store on foot. No one was injured during this incident.

Both subjects were described as wearing dark clothes with masks covering their face.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.