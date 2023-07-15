Oak Lounge Games working to fill U.S. market gap with locally-made board games

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins-based board game company Oak Lounge Games is aiming to carve out a niche in the U.S. board game market with unique, locally developed games. Offering a refreshing take on classic gaming experiences, Oak Lounge aims to build a close-knit community of players and collectors.

“We found a gap in the marketplace for games that were wholly designed, developed and produced in the U.S., so our intent was to try and fill that gap and do something unique,” owner Brandon Blocker explained.

After moving from Texas, where the idea of their first game “Hero’s Journey” was born, Oak Lounge has not only established a nationwide online store but has also partnered with local businesses like Fanboys Collectibles and Comics.

Blocker described “Hero’s Journey” as a simplified version of Dungeons and Dragons, played with cards, and without any need for a Dungeon Master. Following the success of this game, the company has continued to create other innovative games, including “Bootleg,” a card game that puts players in the shoes of rum runners during the Prohibition era.

“They contacted us and came by and brought us some samples,” Fanboys owner Michael Huffman said. “I really like the concept of their “Bootleg” game… just a kind of fun concept game, so we decided to carry them in the store.”

Oak Lounge’s direct-to-customer sales model, made possible through partnerships with local game and comic stores, bypasses the traditional distribution chain and helps the company gain market exposure.

“The local game stores like Fanboys are taking a risk on us, right?” Blocker said. “Because we’re not in distributors and because we don’t have that marketplace exposure that so many other brands have. Just to see the local support has been amazing,” expressed Blocker.

Oak Lounge also participates in local events, including the Middle Georgia Comic Convention, which is happening on Saturday, July 15 at Macon’s Anderson Conference Center at 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. Tickets are $7. Kids 12 and under get in free.

If you’d like to learn more about Oak Lounge Games, click here to see their official website.