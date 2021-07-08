Numerous agencies, community helping in search for missing Cochran teen

Cochran Police said in a news release Thursday night that "numerous interviews have been conducted as well as neighborhood canvass, aerial search and technical investigations."

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— 13-year-old Nastasha Brown is still missing, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now helping in the search.

Cochran Police say the teenager was last seen Tuesday afternoon on Violet Street. Police say she was leaving her home to go on a walk.

The community is now coming together to help find Brown.

“To find out the child was missing, we knew that something had to be done,” search organizer Coretta Basby said Thursday.

Basby began a search party for the teen Wednesday night and says people will continue searching until Brown is found.

While the community is taking to the streets on foot and in car, the law enforcement officials are taking to the sky.

“Also assisting with the investigation is the GBI CEACC Unit, GBY Cyber Crime Unit, GBI GISAC Unit, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and Department of Community Supervision,” the release said.

“As a community, this town absolutely loves their children,” Gina Rodriguez of Cochran said Thursday. “She is our child, so when I heard that we had one of our own missing, it truly was heartbreaking.”

If you have any information, call the Cochran Police Department at (478) 934-6282.