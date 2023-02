Northside Drive Circle K robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Circle K on Northside Drive was robbed early Sunday morning February 5th.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a male went into the Circle K with a gun, demanded money from the clerk, took the money, and ran away.

No injuries were reported.

It’s reported that the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and jeans with a blue and white mask. If you have any information please call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.