Northeast High School hires William Gordon as its new basketball head coach

William Gordon comes from Hampton High School.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After 10 years under the leadership of current Bibb County Athletics Director Kevin Grooms, the Northeast High School boys basketball program will have a new face leading the team.

William Gordon joins the Raiders as the new head coach and comes from Hampton High School.

Gordon has extensive knowledge at the collegiate and high school levels, but for Grooms, the hiring process was about finding someone who can connect with the kids at Northeast and understand where they come from.

“He understands the culture of Northeast,” said Grooms. “He comes from Illinois, so some of the kids within the Northeast community he’s seen or either been around those types of kids. We want those types of people who want to be a part of our community dealing with Northeast High School apart of it. And with his experience that he’s bringing, I think that Northeast is going to do wonders.”

The Raiders are coming off a Final Four run in the GHSA basketball playoffs and look to build upon that with new leadership.