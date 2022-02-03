Northeast High School has 8 commit on National Signing Day

Head football coach Jeremy Wiggins said he wasn't surprised about the amount of signings, calling it a "plan in motion."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northeast Raiders had eight players sign scholarships on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Donnie Brown, Tyler Terry, Jaylon Stephens, Travion Solomon, D’icey Hopkins, Zion Odoms, Roderick Hill, and Brian Dennis all signed letters of intent.



Brown, Terry, Stephens, and Hill signed with Fort Valley State. Hopkins signed with Georgia Southern to play defensive back, and Dennis will go on to play linebacker for Georgia Military College.

Travion Solomon committed to Mercer as a two-sport athlete and will play football and basketball. Wide receiver Zion Odoms signed with Marshall University in West Virginia.

NFL legend and hall of famer Randy Moss played at Marshall, but Odoms says he’s not worried about being the next Randy Moss.

“I don’t really feel any pressure,” he said. “Because I know what I can do. I just plan on going there and working hard and just performing. I’m just going to be me.”



The Raiders advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2021.