North Monroe County residents asked to “significantly curb” water usage

Monroe County will again have to tie onto existing City of Forsyth water lines, to pump water into the county’s north system on an emergency basis due to another major water shortage in Butts County.

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – North Monroe County residents are urged to “significantly curb” their water usage during the next several days. That’s according to a post on the Monroe County Board of Commissioners Facebook Page.

The post says Monroe County will again have to tie onto existing City of Forsyth water lines, to pump water into the county’s north system on an emergency basis due to another major water shortage in Butts County.

Commissioners notified Forsyth officials for the second time this week, the county will need to connect two fire engine hoses to transfer water from the City of Forsyth system, to the county’s north water system.

MCES will set up one fire truck and hose at a city system hydrant in River Forest, and a second truck and hose at the intersection of Boxankle and Mayfield Roads.

North Monroe County water system customers remain under a Boil Water Advisory, which includes all areas along Johnstonville Road and to the north of Johnstonville Road (excluding the Riata, River Forest, and River Walk subdivisions).

In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. The Boil Water Advisory does not apply to customers who already receive water from the City of Forsyth or customers on Monroe County’s South Water System.

In addition, Monroe County water officials are in the process of repairing a broken water main near the intersection of Drewery Company Drive and Mace Manor in High Falls. This main break is not believed to be related to Butts County’s ongoing water shortage woes.