North Macon cell phone store robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two women, one of them armed, robbed a Macon cell phone store Saturday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 6 P.M. Saturday at the Metro PCS store on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard.

When the women came in, one of them had a gun and demanded money.

The clerk ran away, and the women took money from the register.

No one was injured.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.