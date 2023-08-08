North Central Health District urges families to catch up on immunizations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s back to school season, and that means making sure your kids are up to date on their immunizations.

Students returning to school must have a completed 3231 Form from the Department of Public Health on file as proof of vaccinations. New students must have a 3300 Form as proof of eye, ear, dental and nutrition exams.

Some required vaccines include Hepatitis B, Polio, and Measles, Mumps and Rubella.

District Immunization Coordinator for the North Central Health District, Kenea King, says anyone who is behind on their immunizations can go to the Department of Public Health even if they don’t have insurance.

“It’s for early protection/prevention of complications, long-term protection and then the stopping of spreading of illness,” she said. “And those are three things I think that people can take away whenever they think of immunizations or vaccines.”

King encourages anyone who is hesitant to get a vaccine to talk with a trusted healthcare provider and ask any questions they may have.

“Vaccines have greatly reduced diseases that have once caused a lot of harm to babies, children and adults,” She said. “People all over the world have benefited from vaccines. We’ve been able to seriously overcome some things that have been very harmful.”

Click here for more information about vaccine resources and requirements.