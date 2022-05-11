North Central Health District looking to fill several healthcare jobs

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The North Central Health District is looking to fill various positions across its 13 counties.

Available positions include nurses, administration support and positions in the district’s HOPE Center.

The Macon-Bibb County Health Department hosted the career fair at its new facility for the first time.

Around 20 people showed up with their resumes.

Macon-Bibb County Health Department administrator Dr. Jimmie Smith says the pandemic has created a need for more healthcare workers.

“Our folks do need assistance, so if you’re in one of those careers where you can help us, whether it’s nursing, WIC, environmental health, helping us address those social determinants of health, whether it’s health education, health promotion, wellness, we certainly would love to have you on our team,” he said.

On-site interviews were held at the health department Wednesday.

If you were unable to attend, you can apply for positions here.