North Central Health District hosts virtual health assessment

The NCHD is holding virtual meetings for the next two weeks showcasing the state of its 13 counties.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The North Central Health has collected data on several factors that contribute to the health of its population.

Some of the topics of discussion are chronic diseases, infectious diseases, maternal and mental health.

This assessment overview is done each year, but due to Covid-19, this one covered two years.

According to Dr. Amber Erickson, the NCHD’s Director of Epidemiology, the biggest concern was Covid-19.

Erickson says it contributed to the increase in mortality rate for all counties. Hancock County had the highest mortality rate in the district.

Health experts say this assessment helps the district do more for the community.

“This is a community health assessment that will basically help us prioritize some issues, ” Erickson said. “(It) identifies what all the different moving targets are, how healthy are our residents, what does our community look like?”

Despite Covid-19 playing a big factor in population growth, the NCHD has seen a 2% increase over the past two years.

The district’s goal is to implement programs to meet the needs of communities across all 13 of its counties.