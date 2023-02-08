North Central Health District holds free testing for black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

According to the district, African Americans are disproportionately affected by HIV compared to other ethnic groups.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– February 7 is Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and the North Central Health Districts wants to make sure you get tested.

The NCHD held a free HIV testing event Tuesday, at the Macon-Bibb County Health Department. The goal was to raise awareness about the disease and offering free testing.

“We just want to take that time to allow them to ask us questions and to spread information to the community,” said Communicable Disease Health Educator for the District, Amber Singleton. “It’s not just one race, it’s all races. So you talk to one, you talk to them all.”

If you were unable to make it to the free testing, but would like to get tested, click here.