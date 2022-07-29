North Central Health District bringing awareness to ‘World Hepatitis Day’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — July 28 is known as World Hepatitis Day, and The North Central Health District wants to make sure you know the signs and how to stay protected.

According to Michael Hokanson, the district’s public information officer, says there’s been an increase in hepatitis cases over the past several years.

Hepatitis is a liver infection that comes in three forms: Hepatitis A, B and C.

According to the CDC, most people do not know they are infected, and if it isn’t treated early, it can lead to the need for a liver transplant.

It can be transmitted sexually, through recreational drug use or by contaminated food or water.

Hokanson explains the signs to look for.

“Yellowing of the skin and eyes, high fever, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, and of course those last two or the last group of symptoms are of course associated with a lot of other illnesses too,” he said.

There are vaccines that can help prevent Hepatitis A and B. However, there is not a vaccine to help with Hepatitis C.

You can schedule an appointment for a vaccine here.