Non-Profit organization educates others about heart health

'Chip'n Away at Heart Disease' partnered with 'Nothing Bundt Cakes' in Warner Robins, to teach people about treating yourself in moderation.

Non-Profit organization bringing awareness to World Heart Day World Heart Day

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— September 29 is known as ‘World Heart Day.’ That’s why non-profit organization, ‘Chip’n Away at Heart Disease,’ is educating the community about the day.

Throughout the month of September, the organization set up at different places to hand out information about the importance of heart health.

On Thursday, it partnered with ‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ in Warner Robins to teach people about treating yourself in moderation. 20% of the proceeds went towards the organization to help fund other healthy habits education.

Cynthia Malone, Co-Founder of the organization, says sweets can be good but they should only be eaten once in a while.

Aside from educating, World Heart Day is also an opportunity for Malone to keep her husband’s memory alive.

He died due to a cardiovascular disease. Malone hopes by helping others, she can help people from experiencing what her family did.

“We’re reminding them the tips and things to do to eat healthy. You must exercise and remember when we’re disciplined that’s fruit that’s vegetables, whole grains, nuts. Then to remind us to go back to that routine when we step outside of it,” said Malone.

‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ is located in Warner Robins at 810 SR 96. To learn more about the organization and future events, click here.