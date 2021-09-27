Non-partisan coalition forms to promote voting ahead of November elections

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A non-partisan group has formed ahead of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 28.

14 middle Georgia organizations–mostly comprised of women–make up the coalition.

The organizations met at the Rosa Parks Square for a news conference Monday with excitement to begin working.

They say their goal is to educate the community on voting changes. Election day is November 2, and the organizations say they want everyone to be heard.

“Everywhere we go, we’re going to remind people to plan your vote, check your registration, make sure you’re registered to vote,” Co-President for Georgia Women Marty Koplin said. “We will be everywhere. We’ll be in the grocery store, we’ll be at the pharmacy, everywhere that we can be.”

The organizations are eager to get more people out to the polls and increase voter turn out.