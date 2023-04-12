Non-kill animal shelter in Macon offers opportunities to adopt for National Pet Day

All About Animals in Macon is providing an opportunity for animal lovers to adopt their furry friends.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As National Pet Day is observed on Tuesday, April 11, All About Animals in Macon is providing an opportunity for animal lovers to adopt their furry friends. The non-kill animal shelter currently houses around 50 dogs that are looking for a loving home.

Haylee Robinson, a volunteer at All About Animals, emphasizes the benefits of adopting from a shelter, as opposed to a puppy mill, and how it helps combat the problem of overpopulation in the area.

“Here in Macon, we are incredibly overpopulated,” she said. “So, when people adopt a dog, they’re essentially saving a life just due to all the overpopulation that we have in the county.”

For those interested in adopting a dog from the shelter, appointments can be scheduled by calling (478) 621-5116.