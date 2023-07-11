Nikkits Thrift Treasures in Forsyth making back-to-school easy for families

Nikkits Thrifts and Treasures is located at 293 Tift College Drive in Forsyth.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — School time in Middle Georgia is around the corner, and some families may struggle to keep up with the list of school supplies for their children.

That’s why Nikkits Thrifts and Treasures in Forsyth is hosting back to school deals and giveaways for families in need. Nikkits is offering backpacks, clothes, various school supplies, and iPad and laptop covers for a discounted price. For those who could use a little extra help, store owner Nicole Tanner says she’s offering a giveaway that includes three children’s outfits and a backpack with school supplies. Tanner says she’s doing this to try and help families start the school year easily.

“We’re not your normal run-of-the-mill thrift store. We are more boutique-ish and our prices are very low. I believe that for our community, the times that we’re in now, that parents need to save money and if we can do anything to help. They help us keep our doors open and I want to help them back.” Tanner explained.

Tanner also said that on the last weekend in August, Nikkits will have a fifty cent clothes weekend.

Nikkits is open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm.