Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church

OWO, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Nigeria say the gunmen who killed 50 people at a church opened fire both inside and outside the building in a coordinated attack before escaping. No one has claimed responsibility for the massacre.

Although Nigerian security forces have not yet identified who carried out Sunday’s attack on St. Francis Church in the town of Owo in relatively peaceful Ondo state, analysts suggested they came from elsewhere in the West African nation, which is plagued by violence from various armed groups, kidnappers and extremists.

Sunday Adewale, who works in the palace of the local chief, said the gunmen took used the element of surprise to their advantage.