Nice weekend on the way



What a change from yesterday for our weather in Middle Georgia!

Highs today topped out in the low 80s and upper 70s across the area with low humidity and clear skies.

Overnight we will see our temps fall into the mid 50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be our nicest day of the weekend with highs in the mid 80s and continued low humidity.



By Sunday a cold front will approach the area, allowing for a warm up back to the upper 80s.

Humidity will increase through the day on Sunday as well.

Behind the cold front, we should see immediate relief from the humidity, but cooler air will take its time to push in.



The tropics continue to stay pretty active with newly named Tropical Storm Hermine now forming off the coast of Africa.

At the moment we are not concerned with Hermine, but during this time of year we continue to monitor the Atlantic Basin.



What we do need to be concerned about is Tropical Depression Nine (which will likely become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday).

Through the next few days, this storm will be moving into an environment that is more conducive to strengthening.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a major hurricane by Wednesday, when we could see landfall in Florida.

Keep in mind, that it is still early, and landfall will be possible anywhere within the threat cone (pictured above).

We still don’t know the direct impacts for Middle Georgia, but we will be updating through the week.



Back at home we will start to see a nice cool down through the week with high temps in the 70s by the middle of the week.

If the forecast for Ian shifts west, the forecast for Thursday through Saturday could be very different, so make sure you are staying up to date with the latest info.