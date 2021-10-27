Nice weather Wednesday, storms return Thursday



High pressure will be hanging around for one more day tomorrow with highs staying close to normal for this time of year.

Enjoy the dry day Wednesday, because rain and storms will be rolling in during the early morning hours Thursday.



The first round of showers and storms will be possible in the pre-dawn hours Thursday.

These storms are where we will see the potential for a few strong and severe storms.

By late morning, the cold front will push through bringing more widespread storms to Middle Georgia.

Most of the rain will be done by Thursday evening, with a few lingering showers Friday.



As far as severe storms are concerned, the threat is relatively low, just a level 1.

Main threats with most storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain.



We will be dealing with off and on showers and storms through Thursday, some of which could contain heavy rain.

Rain totals will range from 0.5″-1.5″ across Middle Georgia, with the heaviest rain Thursday morning.



Behind the front we will see another big cool down, from the 70s to the 60s.

We will eventually start to see clearing over the weekend with dry air settling back in for Halloween.

Next week looks mostly dry with temps staying below normal for much of the week.