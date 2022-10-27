Nice weather sticks around for the week



After a few showers overnight, skies cleared today and temps warmed back into the 70s.

Tonight we are cooling quickly under clear skies with lows dropping into the 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a repeat of today with highs in the mid 70s and clear skies.

By Friday a clouds will start increasing through the day and into the evening.



This weekend we will be dealing with several weather systems impacting Middle Georgia.

High pressure to our north will help to create a wedge front that will keep us cloudy and cool on Saturday.

The good news, is that rain should hold off for most of Saturday during the day.

Highs Saturday will be limited to the low 70s with the cloud cover.

Rain returns to the area Sunday with off and on showers throughout the day.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but we don’t expect severe weather.



A few showers will be possible Monday morning, but we should be dry by trick or treat times.

A warming trend starts on Monday as well with highs eventually reaching the mid and upper 70s by the middle of the week.